COAS visits flood affected areas in interior Sindh

RAWALPINDI, Oct 13 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited flood affected areas in interior Sindh and met troops busy in flood relief efforts, providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz.

The COAS also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army would continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they were rehabilitated, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Later, the COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.