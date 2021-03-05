ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert.

COAS was briefed about conduct modalities of 2 weeks long Corps level exercise Zarb e Hadeed.

The exercise aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among Infantry, Mechanized Forces, Combat Aviation, Surveillance platforms, Army Air Defence and Artillery while operating within defensive Operation cycle of a Corps, a press release issued by ISPR said.

The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive maneuvers in different phases of the exercise.

Appreciating dedication and professionalism of participating troops, COAS expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.

Excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges, COAS emphasized.

Later, COAS visited Logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.

Earlier, on arrival atexercise area, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.