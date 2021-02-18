RAWALPINDI, Feb 18 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday thanked the Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong for China’s assistance in provision of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on the Army Chief at GHQ, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting.

COAS also said that successful completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for regional peace and stability.