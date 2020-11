RAWALPINDI, Nov 24 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral (R) Fasih Bokhari.

In a tweet, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS as:

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”