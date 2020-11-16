ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into isolation, a statement from the Chief Minister House, Sindh said Monday.
In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister said he has light fever but was feeling better and has got himself isolated on the directions of his doctors. He said he got himself tested on Friday.
* نماز جمعۃ المبارک کے بعد کوویڈ 19 کا ٹیسٹ کروایا تو مثبت آیا، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ سید مراد علی شاہ
— CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) November 16, 2020