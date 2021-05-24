LAHORE, May 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about an incident of torture on poor people and directed strict action against the perpetrators.
According to a handout issued here, after CM’s directive to the authorities concerned an injured person Amjad was admitted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, while four nominated accused were arrested by the police.
