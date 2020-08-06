CM pays tribute to Maj. Tufail Shaheed

LAHORE, Aug 07 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying tributes to Maj. Tufail Muhammad Shaheed on his martyrdom day, said that he sacrificed his life to keep the Pakistani flag high.

In a message, the CM stated that Maj. Tufail Muhammad Shaheed set a high example of bravery and courage and incurred heavy losses to the enemy.

The nation was proud of the sacrifice rendered by him while

protecting the motherland, he said adding all those who sacrificed their lives for the country were heroes of the nation.