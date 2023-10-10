CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry

CM orders reconduct of MDCAT-2023, refers matter to FIA for inquiry
KARACHI, Oct 10 (APP):Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has ordered the re-conduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test through Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi.
The caretaker CM, on receiving the reports of leakage of the MDCAT-2023 Paper, ordered an inquiry to probe into the allegations of the MDCAT 2023 test paper leakage.
The Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi conducted MDCAT-2023 in Sindh on September 10, 2023.
The committee revealed that approximately four to five hours before the start of the Entry Test of MDCAT-2023 paper was leaked.
The chief minister on the recommendation of the inquiry committee has approved the re-conduct of the MDCAT-2023 entry test paper through Down University. He has also referred the matter to FIA to unearth the delinquents and to proceed against them.

