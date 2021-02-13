LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the radio the best and an effective source of mass communication and said that despite the rapid growth of electronic and social media, radio was still an important source of authentic information.

In his message on World Radio Day, he said the radio had also developed itself on modern lines with the passage of time.

Usman Buzdar said that Radio Pakistan had discharged its obligation in an effective manner in every era. Radio Pakistan kept its listener informed from every movement of war especially its role during the wars of 1965 and 1971 was commendable, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that when there was no electricity in his area, he used to listen to radio broadcasts. Radio Pakistan through running commentary of hockey and cricket matches kept the sports lovers informed from movement to movement situation.

Usman Buzdar aid that programmes being broadcast on the radio have interest for the people of different walks of life. He said radio was still providing guidance to its listeners in different sectors including agriculture, health and sports.

He said that Radio Pakistan had comprehensively taken part in polio campaign, the war against dengue and COVID-19.

He lauded the role of Radio Pakistan and said that its significance cannot be denied.