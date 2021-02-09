PESHAWAR, Feb 09 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, during his one day visit to district Mardan, on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental schemes including Safe City Project, administration Block and gymnasium at Bacha Khan Medical Complex besides launching Sehat Card Plus scheme.

The first phase of Safe City Project has been completed with a cost of Rs. 13 million under which 72 CCTV cameras have been installed at 16 different spots of the district headquarter.

The projects of administration block and gymnasium at Bacha Khan Medical Complex have been completed with a cost of Rs.49 million and Rs. 70 million respectively. Under the Sehat Card Plus scheme, more than 5 lac and 75 thousands households of the district would get free treatment facilities.

The chief minister, on this occasion, announced a package of Rs. Two billion in the upcoming budget for different road infrastructure projects in district Mardan.

He also announced Rs. 1.2 billion for provision of various healthcare facilities in Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Rs. 1.5 billion for Benazir Bhutto Paeds hospital and district headquarter hospital whereas Rs. 500 million for the establishment of Cath Lab in Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

Mahmood Khan also announced construction of Tehsil Complex Building for the newly established Tehsil Garhi Kapoora, establishment of two Degree Colleges in Mardan and to conduct feasibility study for Katlang to Jalala Expressway.

Addressing a public gathering at Garhi Kapoora, chief minister termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a group of jobless people and rejected politicians and said that all the political parties under the banner of PDM, turn by turn have ruled this country for 70 years but they did nothing for people except looting the national exchequer.

He added that the PDM was making futile efforts to pressurize the incumbent government just to save their corruption.

He said that those political parties had deceived the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the name of Islam and Pakhtoons but did nothing for their welfare and that’s why people of this province rejected them and reposed their confidence in PTI by giving it two third majority in the last general elections.

The chief minister said that various mega developmental projects were underway in different sectors of the province including communications, industries, tourism and energy which on completion will usher in a new era of industrial development, trade and economic activities in the province.

He termed the Sehat Card Plus scheme as flagship project of the provincial government and said that the project was a historical achievement towards the accomplishment of Prime Minister’s vision of welfare state.

Meanwhile, the chief Minister also administered oath to the newly elected members of Mardan press club and announced a grant-in-aid of Rs. 5. million for the press club.