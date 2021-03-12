CM GB congratulates Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate

GILGIT, Mar 12 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid congratulated the newly elected Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi on Friday on their election.

Chief Minister GB said that their victory is a defeat of the corrupt alliance of Pakistan.

He said that the victory of PTI nominees in the Senate elections was a clear expression of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that votes were given on performance basis not money, adding that after these elections the politics of the PDM was ended forever.