CM GB and Dr. Sania agree on accelerated Ehsaas collaboration in GB

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar and Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Muhammad Khalid Khursheed in a meeting held here Saturday agreed on accelerated Ehsaas collaboration in Gilgit Baltistan.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP) was also present during the meeting.

The CM was briefed on the ongoing Ehsaas survey which is now 82% complete. He was briefed about the quality features of the survey and it was explained to him how GB can benefit from the Ehsaas survey.

The android based Ehsaas survey is currently 38% complete in GB and is progressing smoothly to accomplish by June 30, 2021.

Ehsaas Registration desks will be set up over the next three months in every tehsil after the survey reaches a 70% milestone in each district so that missed households can register themselves.

In addition, programmatic collaboration was discussed in detail. The ongoing Ehsaas Kafaalat operations in GB were discussed and it was explained to the CM that all arrangements in GB around Ehsaas Kafaalat had been organized in consultation with the government of GB. Ehsaas sought a collaboration of the CM for smooth operations.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dr. Sania said, “A detailed programmatic road map is being discussed over the next three days to expand Ehsaas Nashonuma and primary education conditional cash transfer programme in GB.

A wrap up meeting with the province is planned for mid next week. Ehsaas and GB will cost-share and open Ehsaas Nashonuma in every district of GB.”

Overall, in the Ehsaas umbrella, there are many programmes for GB. Across Baltistan, Astore and Ghizer, 8 Ehsaas Nashonuma Centers have been opened to serve pregnant and lactating mothers and children under two years of age. Under primary education conditional cash transfer programme, 58,288 deserving children are benefitting from the quarterly stipends (Rs. 2000 for girl child and Rs. 1,500 for boy child per quarter).

Currently, 56,920 Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiaries are being served with the monthly stipends and the number is expected to increase with the enrollment of new households through the ongoing Ehsaas survey.

During the COVID-19 situation, Ehsaas Emergency Cash worth Rs. 1.42 Billion was disbursed in Gilgit Baltistan among 124,534 beneficiaries.

Aiming to serve free shelter and meals to daily wage earners, one new Panagah has recently been opened in Skardu, the first in GB and the second will be opened in Gilgit by June 2021.

Through Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme, 1,178 scholarships have been awarded to deserving and talented students 948% girls) of GB last year.

Likewise, under Ehsaas interest free loans programme, small interest free loans worth 1.24 Billion have been disbursed among 30,903 beneficiaries in nine districts: Gilgit, Astore, Ghanche, Ghizer, Hunza, Kharmang, Nagar, Shigar and Skardu.