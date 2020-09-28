CM for improving cleanliness situation of cities

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the local bodies institutions to improve cleanliness situation in the province as provision of neat and clean atmosphere to citizens was a priority agenda of the government.

Chairing a meeting at his office about local bodies on Monday, the CM made it clear that he wanted to see every city and town neat and clean, adding that any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

Resources would be provided for improving the cleanliness situation and the local government department should show no negligence in resolving public problems, he added.

The local bodies system would devolve the fruits of development to the doorsteps of people and a new era of development and prosperity would usher in, he added.

The sewage, sanitation, provision of drinking water, and other citizens’ related problems would be resolved, he assured.

The CM directed that complaints submitted through baldia online app should be redressed at every cost. It was satisfying that six different services were being provided through this app, he added.

Secretary local government briefed the meeting about the matters relating to local bodies.

Provincial Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed, Murad Raas, Yasir Humayun, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Good Governance Committee and others attended the meeting.