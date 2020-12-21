LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) attempt to politicise the coronavirus issue had ended in a fiasco.

Regrettably, the insensitive politicians have left no stone unturned to put the lives of the people at stake for their temporal benefits, he added.

In a statement issued here, he said the PDM was facing the consequences of its selfishness as people have left the opportunist cabal for its apathetic behaviour in the backdrop of the corona.

Meanwhile, the journey of development and prosperity would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PDM could not stop it, he added.