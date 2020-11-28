LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while congratulating the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji, has welcomed Sikh yatress in Punjab.
He said that following the Islamic teachings, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
government believed in religious tolerance.
Opening Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the PTI government
to promote religious harmony.
He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was a religious,
traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community and participation in each
other’s joys may promote brotherhood.
He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was the best example
of religious tolerance and inter-religious harmony as he was among those
personalities who spread the message of love for humanity.
It was a matter of pleasure for PTI government to serve the Sikh community
every year as all out facilities were being provided to the Sikh community for
their religious rituals. Sikh community was free to live according to their religious
beliefs in Pakistan.
The government was paying special attention for maintaining, renovating and
providing security to Gurdwaras, he added.