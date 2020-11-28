LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while congratulating the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji, has welcomed Sikh yatress in Punjab.

He said that following the Islamic teachings, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

government believed in religious tolerance.

Opening Kartarpur corridor was a historic achievement of the PTI government

to promote religious harmony.

He said that the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was a religious,

traditional and joyful festival of the Sikh community and participation in each

other’s joys may promote brotherhood.

He further maintained that Baba Guru Nanak Dav Ji was the best example

of religious tolerance and inter-religious harmony as he was among those

personalities who spread the message of love for humanity.

It was a matter of pleasure for PTI government to serve the Sikh community

every year as all out facilities were being provided to the Sikh community for

their religious rituals. Sikh community was free to live according to their religious

beliefs in Pakistan.

The government was paying special attention for maintaining, renovating and

providing security to Gurdwaras, he added.