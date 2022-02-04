CM expresses solidarity with Kashmiris, assures support in struggle for freedom

PESHAWAR, Feb 04 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOK&K) in their struggle to get right of self-determination.

In a message issued on the occasion of Youm-e-Yekjehti Kashmir (Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that independence is the fundamental right of Kashmiris.

KPK Chief Minister further said “We are standing beside people of Kashmir in their struggle of independence.”

He urged international human rights organizations to play their due role in ensuring the implementation of the resolutions of United Nations.

He said that peace in the region is linked with the resolution of Kashmir issue and no durable peace would be ensured without its settlement.

Reiterating the resolve to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir, he said that the over seven-decade long struggle of independence by the oppressed Kashmiris is unprecedented.

He said that struggle of Kashmiris for independence would succeed ultimately and they will soon start journey towards peace and progress.

Mahmood Khan said that India has unleashed a reign of cruelties and barbarism on innocent Kashmiris since last seven decades that are highly condemnable and cruel.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people of Pakistan and the government will continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the struggle of independence of Kashmiris.