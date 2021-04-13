CM directs to make price control mechanism more effective

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to make the price control mechanism more effective for providing relief to the masses.

In a statement, the CM expressed satisfaction that essential items were being provided to the consumers at three-year-old rates in 313 Ramadan bazaars. Sugar was available at a subsidized rate of Rs 68 per kg, he added.

The CM said ample stock of sugar was available and no one would be allowed to increase its rate. Similarly, flour was also available at a subsidized rate.

The chief minister announced to check rates in Ramadan bazaars by conducting surprise visits and emphasised that no one would be allowed to sell substandard items in Ramadan bazaars.

The Ramadan bazaars would be monitored at every level and the government would overcome the menace of price hike, he warned. No one would be allowed to exploit the poor and an increase in the rates of essential items would not be tolerated, he further said.

The CM assured to take necessary steps to save the common man from the effects of price-hike, adding that steps taken for overcoming price-hike were yielding results.

The government would continue to work for saving the general public from price-hike, assured the CM.