CM directs completion of land acquisition for Cadet College in Dir Upper

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant authorities to complete the process of land acquisition for Cadet College in Upper Dir as soon as possible so that physical work on the project could be started well in time.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on development schemes of Dir, said an official handout issued here on Saturday. Concerned administrative secretaries, senior officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and others attended the meeting.

He also directed the high ups of Communications and works department to take concrete steps to complete the construction of Chakdara Bypass Road by June this year and said that the provincial government would provide all the required funds for this purpose on priority basis.

While briefing the meeting about the progress on development projects, it was informed that PC-1 costing Rs. 6.9 billion had been prepared for the construction of 44 km road from Patrak to Thal Kumrat in Upper Dir. Similarly, land acquisition process for construction of Talash Kalpanai Bypass Road in Lower Dir was completed.

Moreover, bids had been received for the construction of 30 km long Dir motorway which was being evaluated and the agreement for the project would be signed by mid-August.

The meeting was told that hiring of faculty and other staff for recently inaugurated Timargara Medical College was under way. Similarly, besides the appointment of project director for the establishment of University of Dir, relevant committees had also been formed for further proceeding of the project.

Touching upon the projects in sports and tourism sector, it was informed that a site for the establishment of Dir Sports Complex had been identified and PC-1 of the project would be ready by end of this month.

The meeting was informed that progress was also being made on Panjkora River Left Right Bank Canal project.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion directed the concerned authorities to complete all the projects as per the stipulated timelines and said that no delay would be tolerated in these projects of public welfare.