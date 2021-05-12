LAHORE, May 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday directed to complete cleanliness of all nullahs before monsoon.

The CM in a circular to the relevant departments said that the work should be done in an organized manner and encroachments must also be removed.

A third-party audit will be conducted and on-spot inspection will be held to verify the third-party’s audit certificates, he maintained.

The cleanliness of drains and sewer lines should be completed before time and any delay or paperwork will not be tolerated. A report should also be submitted to the CM’s Office, he said.