CM approves establishment of Polytechnic Institute at Urmar

PESHAWAR, Sep 14 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday approved establishment of Government Polytechnic Institute at Urmar (PK-70) and Government Technical and Vocational Centre at Adezai (PK-71), directing the quarter concerned that proper proposal to this effect should be prepared and submitted as early as possible.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding developmental schemes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Administrative secretaries of concerned departments, MD TEVTA and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

At the behest of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, the Chief Minister principally approved the setting up of two new projects under TEVTA including establishment of government polytechnic institute at Urmar and Government Technical and Vocational Center at Adezai Peshawar.

The total estimated cost of the projects is about Rs 1000 million. The proposed project of Government Technical and Vocational Center at Adezai would have separate facilities of Technical Education and Vocational Trainings both for male and females.

The Chief Minister directed to prepare proper proposal as non-ADP schemes for the aforesaid projects and said that the provincial government was making every possible effort for the promotion of vocational and Technical education in the province.

He stated that number of technical colleges and vocational training centers under TEVTA had already been established and functionalised, whereas, new institutions on need basis were also being established to cater the increasing demand of the market. Promotion of employment by providing technical education and vocational training is the ultimate goal of the incumbent government, he added.

Highlighting the need of technical education in the modern era, the Chief Minister stated that in the context of rapid industrial development, the establishment of institutions for technical and vocational education was very essential.

He said that keeping in view the needs of local industries, trained manpower was being prepared which would not only meet the needs of industries but would also help in promoting employment in the province.

In the recent years, the provincial government has paid special attention to the development of industrial sector and launched numerous mega projects including establishment of economic zones in the various districts of the province, he added.