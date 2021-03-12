CM approves development projects, funds released

LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved development projects in various districts of the province to provide better facilities to the masses.

In this regard, the cabinet standing committee for finance and development met here under the chair of Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and approved funds for the projects, said a handout issued here on Friday.

The meeting decided to expand the scope of Rehmat-ul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) Scholarships to colleges and universities and approved the release of Rs 477 million in the current fiscal year for students. During the next financial year, the scholarship amount will be increased to Rs 834 million.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided to gradually construct rainwater storage tanks in Lahore at 10 different points and approved in-principle to construct water storage facilities at Kashmir Road, Sheranwala Gate and nearby Qaddafi Stadium with an amount of Rs 1.85 billion.

Similarly, the meeting approved the immediate release of Rs 2 billion for roads’ repair in different districts. Alongside, Rs180 million were approved for BS Block in Government Girls Degree College Samanabad and the provision of Rs 500 million was also approved for the construction of different blocks in newly approved Emerson University Multan.

The meeting approved the recruitment of sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables against 565 vacant posts in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur and DG Khan. The upgradation of Kharar Buzdar basic health unit to rural health centres was approved in DG Khan.

The meeting also approved Rs 50 million grants-in-aid for division public school DG Khan. The meeting also confirmed Rs.68 million for four new police stations and as many check posts of border military police DG Khan.

The meeting further approved Rs125 million for the promotion of tourism in historic Nandana Fort in PD Khan Tehsil of Jhelum. Another Rs 60 million was recommended for tourism purposes in Kohuta, Khewra and Patriata.

Similarly, Rs 34 million was approved for the provision of water in Gurdwara Panja Sahab in Hassan Abdaal.