LAHORE, Mar 24 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced a development package worth more than Rs.10 billion for Sheikhupura along with establishment of Waris Shah University during his visit to the district, on Wednesday.

The CM also inaugurated a tree plantation drive at Sheikhupura Gymkhana.

At the outset, the CM inaugurated district education complex, Muridke trauma centre, CTD regional office and Faisalabad road to Sharaqpur chowk dual road projects worth Rs.1.27 billion, said a handout issued here.

He also laid the foundation stone of a water supply and drainage project costing Rs 410 millions in Sheikhupura besides meeting with parliamentarians and notables.

PML-N MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri also called on the chief minister.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the Sheikhupura development package would resolve problems of the area, adding that 19 mega projects would also be started with an amount of Rs 8.38 billion in Sheikhupura.

Meanwhile, 8 projects including Narang Mandi cadet college, supply and drainage of water, healthcare, educational and roads repair schemes would be started.

The foundation stone of Manawala to Sucha Sauda road was laid to promote tourism. This project would cost Rs 640 million, the CM said, adding the government was working to complete the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road.

While talking to the parliamentarians, Usman Buzdar announced to visit all districts of the province, and said that the development packages would be finalized with the consultation of the parliamentarians.

The development process had been extended to backward areas as progress was the right of every locality, he said. “Early implementation of the district development package will be ensured and I will monitor the development schemes,” the CM added.

Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri MPA said that Usman Buzdar was leading the province towards genuine development. He expressed confidence in CM Usman Buzdar and said he would fulfill the promise of development.

Parliamentarians thanked the CM for the development package. Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Adil Mahmood and Anwar Rashid of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce & Industry and others were also present.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said a huge development package had been announced and an in-principle decision had also been made to detach Sheikhupura from the jurisdiction of LDA.

Necessary steps were being taken for the establishment of Waris Shah University as the establishment of universities in every district was a commitment of the government, he emphasised. “The government intends to accord every district its rights and I will continue to conduct visits to review the development process,” he stated.

No one was politically victimised and the utmost effort was being made to deliver on merit, the CM emphasised and further mentioned that he had always strived to follow rules and merit. Development was the right of every citizen and early implementation of the district development package would be ensured, he added.

The CM said that issues pertaining to the Sheikhupura press club were sympathetically reviewed and journalists would be given health cards on a priority basis.

The CM took strict notice of complaints of corruption during his Sheikhupura visit and SDO local government Waseem-ud-Din and tehsildar Muridke Ahmed Raza Sultan were suspended and departmental action was ordered. “Corruption is intolerable and there is no room for corrupt officers in the province,” the CM added.