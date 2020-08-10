CJP orders to remove billboards from city’s buildings

KARACHI, Aug 10 (APP): Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday took to task the authorities concerned in the billboard case at Supreme Court Registry Karachi.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) heard a case pertaining to the hoardings, becoming the cause of causalities in the city.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani and the officials concerned appeared before the court in the matter.

CJP asked who installed the billboards in the city and reprimanded the authorities concerned.

The CJP on the occasion said that if Mayor of Karachi did not have authority then he should go home and vacate the seat.

CJP during the proceedings remarked that performance of the

K-Electric (KE) was not good and upto the mark.

He said that the power company was enjoying and minting money and had left alone for sufferings. He inquired why action was not being taken against KE officials and questioned about the Sindh government’s writ.