CIP calls for enforcing accessibility standards for persons with disabilities

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) has urged federal and provincial governments to uphold their legal commitments and ensure accessible public infrastructure for persons with disabilities.

Established in 2017 with support from the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability-Free and Fair Election Network (TDEA-FAFEN), CIP advocates for the political, social, and economic inclusion of marginalized communities, including persons with disabilities, women, and transgender individuals. Over the years, it has expanded to encompass more than 100 civil society organizations nationwide.

In a recent policy brief titled “Making Public Infrastructure Accessible for Persons with Disabilities,” CIP highlighted critical gaps in compliance with accessibility standards, compromising the rights of over 13 percent of Pakistan’s population living with physical disabilities or functional limitations, as per the 2023 census.

Pakistan’s legal framework, including the Accessibility Code of Pakistan 2006 and various federal and provincial laws, mandates accessible physical and digital infrastructure. However, CIP’s assessment of 316 public buildings, spanning hospitals, NADRA registration centers, and social welfare offices across 19 districts, revealed that many failed to meet even the minimum accessibility standards. The study also found stark disparities between urban and rural areas, with essential accessibility features such as ramps, tactile pathways, and Braille signage largely absent.

CIP attributes these shortcomings to legal inconsistencies and weak enforcement mechanisms, including the absence of monitoring systems and penalties for non-compliance. While Sindh and Punjab have laws requiring adherence to the Accessibility Code, no such binding references exist in the laws of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

To address these challenges, CIP has called for the uniform adoption of the Accessibility Code across all provinces and the expansion of legal frameworks to include digital accessibility standards such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. The coalition also advocates for strengthening oversight mechanisms by empowering disability rights councils to conduct inspections, impose fines, and demand compliance reports. Collaboration with agencies like the Pakistan Engineering Council and National Highway Authority is also recommended to integrate accessibility into infrastructure projects.

At the municipal level, CIP stresses the need for capacity-building among urban development authorities and municipal corporations to ensure accessibility in public spaces and transport systems.

CIP’s findings underscore the urgent need for cohesive policy action to bridge accessibility gaps and uphold the rights of persons with disabilities across Pakistan.