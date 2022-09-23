Chinese ambassador calls on Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan here on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The minister welcomed the ambassador and expressed reverence for Pak-China friendship, said a press release.

He remarked that back in 2014, no other country was willing to invest in Pakistan except China. The Chinese investment in power sector was of immense importance, he added.

Both sides noted the importance of hydro power projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and agreed to expedite work on the ongoing projects.

The ambassador appreciated the present government for their commitment towards CPEC and continuous engagement.

He emphasized that this continued association would bear fruit for Pak-China friendship and help improve the investment environment in Pakistan.