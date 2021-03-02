China to send 0.5 million more COVID 19 vaccine doses to Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday announced that China would send 500,000 more doses of coronavirus vaccine for Pakistan’s frontline workers and senior citizens.

Talking to the media after the launch of the celebrations of establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations along with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and , he said China had already gifted 500,000 doses of vaccine Sinopharm to the Pakistani nation for its frontline health workers.

Both the countries would tackle the coronavirus pandemic together, he added.

Qureshi said ties between Pakistan and China had deepened further. The two countries would hold a series of events to celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations, he added.

At the event, a logo was also launched to mark the start of celebrations.

Thanking the Chinese government and his counterpart, Qureshi said the two countries were determined to move forward together as their bilateral relations were based on mutual trust.