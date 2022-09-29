China Three Gorges International presents $0.65m cheque for flood relief to PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): A delegation of China Three Gorges International met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and presented a cheque worth $0.65 million to him to support the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people.

The delegation was led by the Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad Nong Rong.

Chairman of China Three Gorges International Wu Shengliang, who presented the cheque for flood relief, also told the prime minister that under the company’s supervision, the Karot Hydropower Project had been running at full capacity for the last three months.

Constructed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework, the Karot Hydropower Project is an important power project with the capacity to generate 720MW of environment-friendly and low-cost electricity.

The prime minister thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as the Chinese companies for their financial support for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

He also appreciated the Chinese company for completing and operationalizing the Karot Hydropower Project as a priority to generate environment-friendly and low-cost electricity in the country.