China, Pakistan can ensure success of CPEC with help of world community: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, Nov 16 (APP): A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday expressed the confidence that China and Pakistan could ensure success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with the support of the international community.

“We are confident that with support of the international community, China and Pakistan can ensure the success of the CPEC,” he said during his regular briefing in response to a question about the threats of disruption of projects being completed under the CPEC framework from the terrorist networks trained and financed by India.

He said the CPEC was not only important for current development of China and Pakistan but also beneficial for the regional connectivity and common prosperity.

“You mentioned the CPEC. It is an important flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative. It is important for current development of China and Pakistan. It is also beneficial for regional connectivity and common prosperity,” he said.

Zhao said that China also believed that Pakistan would continue to take effective measures to ensure safety and security of the CPEC.

While opposing all forms of terrorism, he called on the international community and the regional countries to cooperate on fighting terrorism and safeguard collective security.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan, recently, has shared a dossier with the international community which has incriminating evidence of India harboring, training and financing terrorist networks that not only seek to destabilize Pakistan but also the disruption of flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).