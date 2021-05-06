Chief Minister salutes sacrifices of armed forces

PESHAWAR, May 06 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three security forces personnel in intelligence based operation in Dosali area of North Waziristan.

During an exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army captain among three soldiers embraced martyrdom on Wednesday .

In a statement, the Chief Minister sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for their strength so they could bear the loss with fortitude.

He said that in fight against terrorism Pakistan army and security forces have given great sacrifices and the nation stands by them.

He paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel for sacrificing their precious lives while defending homeland and fighting terrorists.