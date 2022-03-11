Chechen President appreciates Imran Khan’s stance on Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): The President of Russia’s Muslim-majority Chechnya region Ramzan Kadyrov has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his stance on Islamophobia in the United Nations and other world forums and said the Muslims in Russia see him with “great respect and honour.”

“Personally I was profoundly and eagerly looking forward to meet you to express my gratitude for the stance you adopt for our religion (Islam) in United Nations and at world forums,” the Head of the Chechen Republic said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Imran Khan had met Kadyrov last month in Moscow and appreciated the rebuilding of Grozny and the rapid progress of the Chechen Republic under his leadership.

The Chechen President also expressed gratitude for meeting him during his recent visit to Russia and said three million Muslims in his country see him with “great respect and honour.”

“You [PM Imran] would be aware that in Russia, we are approximately three million Muslims in Russia and all these three million Muslims esteemed you with great respect and honour.”

President Kadyrov “We are ready to make every service for you in Russia. We also pray to Allah Almighty to consider us among His dutiful and obedient humans. Whatsoever service is required for the cause, defence and struggle of Allah’s Deen and its spread.

“Once more, I would like to express my gratitude and thanks to you and your affection. We will wait anxiously for your next visit to Russia,” Ramzan Kadyrov said.