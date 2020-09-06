Change of Guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, Sep 06 (APP): A smartly turned out contingent of the cadets from the Pakistan Air Force assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum of Quaid with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm.

A contingent of cadets from Pakistan Air Force Academy, Asghar Khan took over the Guard duties. The contingent comprised of 46 cadets including 3 female cadets, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The guest offered Fateha and laid wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.