LAHORE, Nov 9 (APP):The investiture ceremony of change of guard was held at the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in connection with the birth anniversary of

the Poet of East, great philosopher and visionary leader, here on Monday.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guard from the Pakistan Rangers with traditional spirit and enthusiasm.

Pakistan Navy Lahore Station Commander, Commodore Neimatullah, was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Commodore Neimatullah inspected the guard of honour, laid a wreath of flowers at Mazar-e-Iqbal and offered prayer for progress and prosperity of the country.

Later, he also penned down his comments in the Visitors’ book.