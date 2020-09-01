Chairman Senate, Speaker NA discuss legislative matters

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP): Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting on Tuesday and discussed important matters including legislation.

They agreed to further increase cooperation between the secretariats of the Senate and National Assembly.

They were of the view that observing different procedures, wearing of masks and social distancing were necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus and the members of Parliament and employees should follow the set procedure.

They also discussed the next elections of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).