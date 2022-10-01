Central leaders of PML-N to address press conference in Lahore today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 01 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that central leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) will hold an important press conference at 180 H Model Town in Lahore at 5:10 p.m.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے مرکزی راہنما وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار،احسن اقبال، محترمہ مریم نواز شریف، رانا ثناء اللہ، پرویز رشید، اعظم نزیر تارڑ اور مریم اورنگزیب (آج) برز ہفتہ، یکم اکتوبر 2022 کو180 ایچ ماڈل ٹاؤن، لاہور میں (5:10PM) اہم پریس کانفرنس کریں گے @pmln_org — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) October 1, 2022

In a tweet, she said Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, senior leader Pervaiz Rashid and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb would address the joint press conference.