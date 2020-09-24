CDA to utilize Rs 55 b for various development projects in Capital, PM told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was told that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would utilize Rs 55 billion, it had collected through the two auctions in July and September, for various development projects in the Federal Capital.

It was informed during a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development held here with the prime minister in chair.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, special assistants Malik Ameen Aslam, Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Dr Shehbaz Gill, State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider and other senior officers were present. Chief secretaries also attended the meeting through video-link.

The CDA chairman briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in the Federal Capital, two previous auctions, progress about redrafting of Islamabad’s Master Plan and the steps taken for the promotion of construction activities, including the automation of CDA.

It was told that different projects, including the Park Enclave Bridge, Burma Bridge, G-7 and G-8 underpass, various pedestrian bridges and construction of additional blocks in the Capital Hospital had so far been completed.

The meeting was told that in order to meet the clean water requirements of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, a project of water supply from Ghazi Barotha had been initiated, besides consideration of the project of constructing Rawat-Bhara Kahu Ring Road.

It was also briefed about the measures being taken to protect green areas in the Federal Capital.

The Sindh Chief Secretary told the meeting that 19 projects for construction on the area of 3.8 million square feet had been approved, while the process of approval for construction projects on 4.2 million square feet was underway.

The Punjab Chief Secretary told the meeting that the projects of construction on 7.49 million square feet had been approved, while the approval for construction projects on 12.07 million square feet was under process, which would be completed within the stipulated time.

About the Lahore Metro Project, the meeting was told that despite increase in the dollar rate, the present provincial government had saved Rs 60 per kilometer in the new agreement, which would help save Rs. 2.29 billion in eight years or Rs. 287 million per annum .

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over the better agreement made by the Punjab Government and said the present government was committed to ensure transparency in agreements and appropriate use of public money.