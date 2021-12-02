CDA expedites development process in sector I-11

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited the development process and laying of sewerage line in Sector I-11.

The construction of drains, streets, bridges and other development works were under process in the sector, said a news release.

The CDA has started the development works on the direction of Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed and on the request of I-11 Allottees Welfare Association.

With the commencement of development works in Sector I-11, it has been possible to alleviate the deprivation of 30 years.

After listening the problems of the sector residents in Khuli Katcheri (Open Court) chaired by Member Engineering, Syed Munawar Shah, instructions were issued to Deputy DG Works and DG Water and Sewerage to initiate development activities in sector I-11.

Sui gas pipelines and sewerage lines laying work is in full swing while construction work of drainage and street has also been started.

The installation of street lights and water supply lines would be started soon.

The construction of grid station for the transmission of electricity to Sectors I-11 and I-12 is in the final stages.

The I-11 Allottees Welfare Association has thanked the CDA officials for initiating the development work.