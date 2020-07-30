CCOE reviews implementation status of cabinet decisions on energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Thursday reviewed the implementation status of the cabinet decisions on the energy sector. The CCoE meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed the decisions regarding the circular debt reporting format, competitive marketplace for electricity-development plan, capacity charges of government owned power plants, fuel cost optimization of power plants, and governance reforms in power sector.

The committee also reviewed the status of bankable feasibility study covering technical, commercial and financial aspects to connect Thar Coal Mines with suitable station on Mirpurkhas – Khokhropar section of Pakistan. Further modus operandi of both the initiatives will be discussed in the next meeting of the CCoE.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, SAPM on Mineral Resources Shahzad Qasim and official of various divisions