Cat out of bag, PML-N ” easy loading” to Akbar S Babar: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that the cat was out of the bag as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was sending “easy load” to Akbar S. Babar. In a tweet, he said that today Maryam Aurangzeb had reached the ECP on the hearing of PTI funding case.

Instead of attending the proceedings of others cases, he asked Maryam Safdar to come to the Election Commission after taking stock of PML-N’s foreign funding.

He asked the PML-N leader to explain why did her party hide 9 bank accounts and from where millions of rupees had come in PML-N account.