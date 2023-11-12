Caretaker PM arrives after concluding an official visit to KSA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday arrived here after completing his three-day official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where he attended Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh over the Gaza situation.

Earlier, at the King Khalid International Airport, the prime minister was seen off by the high diplomatic officials of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During his visit, the prime minister addressed the summit besides, held meetings with the Arab and Islamic countries leaders on the sidelines of the main event.

The KSA had hosted the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, where the Muslim leaders from the Arab and Islamic world gathered to discuss the current worsening situation in Gaza and the future strategy.

The prime minister also met with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed bin Salman, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the summit.

In his address at the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, the prime minister while strongly condemning the incessant and brutal Israeli aggression and the inhumane blockade of Gaza that has resulted in death, destruction and displacement, reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity and support for the Palestinian people and for their right to self-determination.

He underscored that an early establishment of a viable, secure, contiguous and sovereign state of Palestine on the basis of the pre-June 1967 borders and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only guarantee for lasting peace and security in the region.

The summit called for immediate ceasefire, end to ongoing Israeli aggression and siege of Gaza, deaths and destruction, opening of humanitarian corridor and immediate implementation of two-state solution.

The denounced forced displacement of residents of Gaza and occupation of the territory by the Israeli armed forces.

The Israeli aggression had so far killed more than 11,000 civilians while razing to ground the residential buildings and roads infrastructure in the indiscriminate and brutal aerial and ground assaults that also targeted hospitals, refugees’ camps and schools.