Caretaker govt taking special measures to curb terrorism, hoarding, smuggling; Sarfraz Bugti

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that on the directions of caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Kakar, the Ministry of Interior took special measures to curb terrorism, hoarding, smuggling, illegal money exchange and other illegal activities.

Addressing a press conference along with caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solang, Sarfraz Bugti said that ten joint check posts consisted of Custom officials, Frontier Core and local Police were established in Baluchistan with special powers of customs clearance, however the number of check posts were not being increased from ten to fourteen.

He said similar fourteen joint check posts are being established in Punjab, ten in Sindh and seven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to control illegal activities.

He said on the special reports from the intelligence agencies, an action is being taken against smugglers, hoarders including their facilitators’ officials or civilians in all provinces.

The minister said that for stoppage for sugar smuggling, the FBR using latest technology, was tracking the transportation of sugar and in the first phase 54 sugar mills had been taken on board whereas the rest were being taken on the system.

National Counter Narcotics Center is being setup to control drugs smuggling, said the minister adding that through this system, the information gathering would become faster and easier and drug peddlers could be arrested, besides preparation of the educational programme in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission to sensitize the students against the use of drugs.

The minister further said that Afghan Transit Trade would be monitored from Karachi Port to Afghanistan to control tax evasion, whereas Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was requested to expedite the prosecution of pending cases of smuggling.

Smuggling of 10195 liter POL worth Rs. 126 million was stopped during different raids during the month of September whereas 43 metric ton narcotics was apprehended and 252 cases were registered and 246 accused were arrested, the minister told the gathering.

He said that during raids against illegal money exchange dealers, Rs. 658.470 million were recovered and 168 cases were registered.

He said all these efforts of the government are meant to stop illegal activities which are damaging the economy and the government is also providing a safe and business friendly environment for investors.