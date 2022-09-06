Captain martyred in Boyya IBO laid to rest with full military honour: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 06 (APP): The funeral prayer of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, was offered at his native town

Kari Kot, Wana, South Waziristan and was laid to rest with full military honour.

The civil and military officials and a large number of people from all walks of life attended

the funeral prayers, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Shaheed (martyred) Officer studied at Cadet College Wana and was recently married.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps, KP South, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar laid wreath on the martyr’s grave.

A contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

Captain Wali shaheed embraced shahadat during an intelligence based operation (IBO) against terrorists in which four terrorists were killed. Captain Wali led the operation ensuring elimination of the terrorists.