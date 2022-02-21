Captain Haider embraces martyrdom amid heavy gunfight with terrorists in Kohlu

RAWALPINDI, Feb 21 (APP):Captain Haider Abbass has embraced martyrdom amid heavy gunfight with the terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the armed forces in Kohlu district of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on intelligence information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout in Kohlu district, the security forces on Sunday (February 20) conducted a clearance operation in the area.

As soon as the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire. A deliberate follow-up operation, however, continued in the area to deal with the perpetrators who had suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains, the ISPR said.

The security forces operations to eliminate the terrorists would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage the hard earned peace in Balochistan, the armed forces media wing said.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas was offered at Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral. Serving officers, soldiers, relatives of the Shaheed and large number of people attended the funeral prayer. The Shaheed was buried with complete military honour.