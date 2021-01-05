ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): The civil aviation authority on Tuesday updated its travel advisory and the list of countries whose passengers would not require any Covid-19 test reports for arriving in Pakistan from January 6.

According to the updated Standard Operating Procedures announced by the authority, the passengers arriving in Pakistan have been divided into three categories, with different procedures for each.

The passengers arriving from Category A countries would not be requiring any mandatory pre-boarding Covid test. The countries included are; Australia, Cote d’Ivoire, China, Cuba, Fiji, Finland, Ghana, Iceland, Iraq, Madagascar, Maldives, Myanmar, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Togo, Vietnam, and Zambia.

The travelers from all other countries would have to submit a Covid-19 PCR Test, before boarding their flight to Pakistan, which should not be over 96 hours old. While no country has so far been included in Category C.

Passengers from the UK and South Africa

Meanwhile, for the inbound passengers from the UK and South Africa, certain restrictions would be applicable, as per the decision of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

These measures would be effective from January 05, 2021, 0001 Hours, the CAA said and would supersede the earlier instructions of Dec 28, 22, and 21.

According to the CAA; all Pakistani Nationals with the short-term UK and South African visit visas and Pakistani Passport Holders including work permit holders, having any type of Visa issued by the British / South African Authorities, may travel to Pakistan./

They may travel in accordance with applicable rules and regulations and Standard Operating Procedures while in possession of a negative PCR Test Result conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

However, any or all passengers traveling to Pakistan from the UK and South Africa will be subjected to PCR Testing, Quarantine and or Isolation, and other stipulations as specified by the Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan

Diplomats and families

Diplomats and their families may also travel to Pakistan from the UK and South Africa while in possession of a negative PCR Test Result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

However, such Diplomats and their families will be subjected to PCR Testing upon arrival and Quarantine, and or Isolation with their respective Embassies or High Commissions for a time period as specified by the relevant Health Authorities

Measures to be effective January 09, 2021, 0000 Hours – January 31, 2021 2359 Hours

NICOP and POC Holders

In addition to the exemption provided above, passengers holding valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or Pakistan Origin Card (POC) and having stayed in the UK or South Africa in the last ten (10) days prior to travel to Pakistan, may travel to Pakistan in accordance with applicable rules and regulations and Standard Operating Procedures while in possession of a negative PCR Test Result conducted within the 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan

However, any or all passengers falling in the above categories will also be subjected to Rapid Antigen Tests upon arrival in Pakistan whereby all negative testing passengers will be allowed to leave the airport with the advice to self-quarantine, and or isolate for a period of 5 days.

Any, or all positive testing passengers will be subjected to PCR Testing by the relevant Health Authorities with the advice to ensure strict self-quarantine at home till the results of such PCR Tests. Further action will be taken by the relevant Health Authorities as per SOPs in light of subsequent test results.

Any or all passengers fulfilling any criteria as mentioned above, arriving in Pakistan from the UK or South Africa or having stayed in the UK or South Africa within the last ten (10) days prior to travel to Pakistan may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, these measures will remain in effect until January 31, 2021, 2359 hours and may be reviewed.

Report by Shafek Koreshe