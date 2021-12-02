BRT’s int’l recognition brings embarrassment for critics: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Thursday said appreciation of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service at international level had brought embarrassment for all those who remained criticizing the project.



The BRT has achieved a laurel by winning the ‘Abiding Transport Award 2022.’

The Sustainable Transport Award, the SAPM said in a tweet, had testified that the BRT project was of international standard.



He congratulated all teams of Trans-Peshawar for achieving the milestone achievement.

He regretted that some elements had negatively propagated against the BRT project just for the sake of criticism.