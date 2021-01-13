Broadsheet Company case exposed corruption of political elite: Shahzad Akbar

LAHORE, Jan 13 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar Wednesday said Broadsheet Company case had exposed the political elite and their corruption in the country.

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahrah e Quaid e Azam, he said political elite were busy in protecting themselves and their looted money, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz should bring the Broadsheet case before the people as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership’s corruption had been exposed after this case.

The adviser said Broadsheet Company was investigating to trace the assets and corruption of 200 people as per the list given to it by the then National Accountability Bureau (NAB), adding that it was not he or Prime Minister Imran Khan who had given them the list.

Shahzad Akbar said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet, exposed the political elite regarding Panama papers and Broadsheet Company, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to know about the beneficiaries of national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) in the past.

He said the PML-N and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had taken benefits from the NRO as they made first deal with former president Pervaiz Musharraf, adding that another deal was made in Hudaibya Papaer Mills case, adding the opposition even after being the beneficiaries of the NRO, had denied of it.

He said the PPP and PML-N had no political ideology but the PTI government had an agenda to completely eliminate the corruption from the society.

Shahzad Akbar said opposition criticized the government over inflation or price hike but they did nothing for the welfare of the people, adding that opposition only wanted to make an amendment in the NAB corruption law.

He said the NAB had recovered 390 billion rupees in just two years which was made possible just by implementing a policy that no NRO would be given to anybody in any circumstances.

The adviser said no government should have the right to give NRO, adding that cases should reach the logical conclusion.