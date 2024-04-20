Body of woman found in Industrial Area

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):In a tragic incident of violence on Saturday morning, the body of a woman was found in the limits of Industrial area police station in Sector I-9, Islamabad.

According to police, the victim had been shot and thrown from a moving vehicle. The local police immediately launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

The body was shifted to PIMS hospital for further medico-legal examination. As of the latest updates, her identity remained unknown.

The incident has left the community in a state of shock and has prompted authorities to intensify efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding her death.