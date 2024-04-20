Body of woman found in Industrial Area

Body of woman found in Industrial Area
ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):In a tragic incident of violence on Saturday morning, the body of a woman was found in the limits of Industrial area police station in Sector I-9, Islamabad.
According to police, the victim had been shot and thrown from a moving vehicle. The local police immediately launched an investigation into the tragic incident.
The body was shifted to PIMS hospital for further medico-legal examination. As of the latest updates, her identity remained unknown.
The incident has left the community in a state of shock and has prompted authorities to intensify efforts to unravel the mystery surrounding her death.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services