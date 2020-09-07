Blasphemy of French journal detestable, denounced by all Muslims : NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the blessing for the whole universe and no one must be allowed to hurt the feelings of the Muslims.

During meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, the Speaker said that Parliament of Pakistan would raise this issue globally and would denounce such heinous effort.

He remarked that the faith of the Muslims was incomplete without love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said Muslims strongly denounced the detestable act of French journal.

The Speaker said that OIC and other international organizations need to take stock of the sensitive feelings of the Muslims. He said that 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ensured equal rights for all minorities in Pakistan.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri said that blasphemy was an effort to bring hatred and disharmony among different religions.

He said that the effort of the French journal to denigrate the sacred personality of the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) could never succeed as Allah had promised to keep intact his respect and love till last day of the world.

He appreciated the Speaker’s keen interest to bring this issue in the Parliament.