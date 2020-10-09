BISP moves on dynamic digital social ecosystem to eradicate poverty: Dr. Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar said Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was moving swiftly on a dynamic digital Social Ecosystem for facilitating the deserved citizens of Pakistan.

“Use of technology has increased transparency and the effectiveness of the program launched by the government to eradicate the poverty”, she said during a meeting with Managing Director National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan.

Dr. Nishtar said that Ehsaas Program launched by the government was the biggest program ever introduced in the country for the uplift of marginalized people.

The SAPM visited the National Data Center at NTC and appreciated the performance of NTC and establishment of the Cloud based Tier-III, ISO 27001 certified National Data Center (NDC).

The SAPM praised NTC support for providing the necessary access/connectivity and Data Center facilities for initiatives taken by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and the BISP.

The SAPM also congratulated MD NTC Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan and NTC Management for phenomenal development of IT and Telecom infrastructure and facilitating the Public Sector with State of the art technologies.

Earlier, Brig (R) Viqar Rashid Khan briefed and apprised the SAPM about the performance and achievements of NTC.