BISP disburses over Rs. 28 billion among 1,127,420 flood affected families

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 28 billion among 1,127,420 flood affected families across the country.

An amount of Rs.25,000 per family is being provided to the flood affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.

As of Wednesday evening, Benazir Income Support Programme had so far disbursed Rs.28.185 billion among a total of 1,127,420 flood affected families.

The breakdown of these figures are:

In Balochistan, 133,842 flood affected families received Rs.3,34 billion; 715,564 families received Rs.17.88 billion in Sindh; 125,551 families received Rs.3.13 Billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 152,463 families of Punjab had received Rs.3.81 billion

Meanwhile, the said figures include 102,241 affected families which had received financial assistance on Wednesday from different campsites established in flood hit areas.

A control room had been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments.