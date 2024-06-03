Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima

ISLAMABAD, Jun 03 (APP): Delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday.

The delegation comprised Deputy Director Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Jason Lamb and Foundation’s Country Lead in Pakistan Syed Ali Mahmood, said a news release.

Matters related to digitalisation process in Pakistan, Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), fiberization, connectivity, and digital payments were discussed in the meeting. CEO Karandaaz Waqas ul Hasan was also present in the meeting.

Shaza Fatima said the main focus of the present government is digitalization for which steps are underway to facilitate citizens and businesses.

She said fiberization, connectivity and digital devices are critical for digitalization.

Shaza Fatima said that digitalization will enable efficient public services delivery and higher degree of transparency.

The delegation appreciated the present government’s vision for digitalization and ensured Foundation’s full support in digitalization process in Pakistan.

Director General International Coordination, MoITT Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi was also present in the meeting.